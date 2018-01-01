Sam Hogg is a venture partner with Open Prairie Ventures, a Midwest-based venture-capital fund investing in agriculture, life-science and information technology.
VC 100
If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently
He did well, but could have done better.
Growth Strategies
The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should
Think you'll run out of money before you turn a profit? Then do this.
Money
Why Now Is The Best Time To Hunt For VC Funding
The success of your company's pitch could depend on the calendar.
Ask the Expert
The Simple Trick to Winning Funding From Midwestern VCs
Warning: There are funding quirks in flyover country.
Ask the Expert
Insider Tips for Dealing Expertly with VCs
How to navigate the differences between angels, seeds and VCs.
Ask the Expert
Why This VC Won't Fund Startups That Serve Startups
Beware of launching a company that just serves another one.
Venture Capital
Why the Smart Money Invests B2B, Not B2C
An expert explains the upsides of creating a B2B company .
VC 100
5 Steps for Making the Most of Investor Assistance
What to do when investors arrive, claiming they're there to help.
VC Funding
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors
It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
Failure
How to Be a Successful Failure
The way you handle collapse determines how soon you start again.
VC Funding
How 'No' Might Become 'Go' in the World of Venture Funding
An expert offers some reflections on rejections.
Project Grow
How to Get Top Talent When You Have a Bare Bones Budget
Your startup isn't generating enough cash to pay decent salaries. Now what?
Pitches
The Bright Side of a Bad Pitch
VCs hear it all, but the bad ideas can be as worthwhile as the good ones.
Seed Funding
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
VC Funding
Inside the Smart Game of Late Fundraising Rounds
Late-stage capital is more common now. Here are 3 reasons why.