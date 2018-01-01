Sam Hogg

Entrepreneur Contributor

Sam Hogg is a venture partner with Open Prairie Ventures, a Midwest-based venture-capital fund investing in agriculture, life-science and information technology.

If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently
VC 100

He did well, but could have done better.
3 min read
The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should
Growth Strategies

Think you'll run out of money before you turn a profit? Then do this.
3 min read
Why Now Is The Best Time To Hunt For VC Funding
Money

The success of your company's pitch could depend on the calendar.
2 min read
The Simple Trick to Winning Funding From Midwestern VCs
Ask the Expert

Warning: There are funding quirks in flyover country.
3 min read
Insider Tips for Dealing Expertly with VCs
Ask the Expert

How to navigate the differences between angels, seeds and VCs.
3 min read
Why This VC Won't Fund Startups That Serve Startups
Ask the Expert

Beware of launching a company that just serves another one.
2 min read
Why the Smart Money Invests B2B, Not B2C
Venture Capital

An expert explains the upsides of creating a B2B company .
1 min read
5 Steps for Making the Most of Investor Assistance
VC 100

What to do when investors arrive, claiming they're there to help.
2 min read
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors
VC Funding

It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
2 min read
How to Be a Successful Failure
Failure

The way you handle collapse determines how soon you start again.
2 min read
How 'No' Might Become 'Go' in the World of Venture Funding
VC Funding

An expert offers some reflections on rejections.
3 min read
How to Get Top Talent When You Have a Bare Bones Budget
Project Grow

Your startup isn't generating enough cash to pay decent salaries. Now what?
3 min read
The Bright Side of a Bad Pitch
Pitches

VCs hear it all, but the bad ideas can be as worthwhile as the good ones.
2 min read
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
Seed Funding

An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
3 min read
Inside the Smart Game of Late Fundraising Rounds
VC Funding

Late-stage capital is more common now. Here are 3 reasons why.
3 min read
