Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Should You Break Into the Wearables Market? How savvy entrepreneurs can cash in on the trend for wearables.

By Brittany Shoot

This story appears in the April 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Apple

Consumers have gotten attached to wearable accessories that monitor everything from steps taken to hours of sleep logged. Silicon Valley venture capital firm Mayfield Partners invests in recognizable consumer technology and mobile companies like Jawbone and Fitmob. With wearables like Apple Watch and Microsoft Band now entering the already crowded space, Mayfield managing director Tim Chang explains what entrepreneurs need to know about bringing new wearables to market.

Why have wearables finally hit the mainstream?

With wearables of the past, there was too much friction, too many steps to download and configure complicated software. Now these tools are ready out of the box to communicate with your laptop, smartphone or social media accounts.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Wearable Tech Wearables Jawbone 24/7 Tech

Most Popular

See all
Career

Key Strategies to Climbing the Ladder for Career Advancement

Are you happy with your job, or do you want to be the boss? Here are some key strategies to help you climb the ladder and advance your career.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Solutions

Design AI-Generated Images With This Lifetime Service for Only $39.99

Save hundreds of dollars on this AI image generator that gives your marketing a boost.

By Entrepreneur Store
Operations & Logistics

Learning to Let Go of Control and Delegate Can Be Hard. Here Are 3 Components to Make It Easier.

Internal controls (or procedures) are crucial checks and balances that safeguard against potential risks and ensure everything continues to align with the company's strategic focus. Here's how to set them up — and in turn, set up your company for success.

By Dan Conner
Data & Recovery

Learn About Cybersecurity From Home For Just $49.97, the Best Price Online

Take the first step toward a cybersecurity career with this bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Make ChatGPT Work For You With This Course Bundle, Now Only $29.99

Save $22 on this comprehensive education in ChatGPT.

By Entrepreneur Store