Consumers have gotten attached to wearable accessories that monitor everything from steps taken to hours of sleep logged. Silicon Valley venture capital firm Mayfield Partners invests in recognizable consumer technology and mobile companies like Jawbone and Fitmob. With wearables like Apple Watch and Microsoft Band now entering the already crowded space, Mayfield managing director Tim Chang explains what entrepreneurs need to know about bringing new wearables to market.

Why have wearables finally hit the mainstream?

With wearables of the past, there was too much friction, too many steps to download and configure complicated software. Now these tools are ready out of the box to communicate with your laptop, smartphone or social media accounts.