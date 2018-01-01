Brittany Shoot

Guest Writer

Brittany Shoot

To Compete Against Other Salons, Sport Clips Made It Easier for Franchisees to Run Their Businesses
It upgraded the point-of-sale systems at all 1,750 locations and introduced online check-in, a service popular with competitors.
How Do You Innovate a Barbershop? Ask Great Clips Franchisees.
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
How Fast-Growing RE/MAX Keeps Attracting New Realtors
Because of solid support, the number of agents in 2017 ballooned to 116,000.
The Unusual Way This Startup Found Funding
The Initial connection may not happen in an office. This startup went looking for backers on their own turf.
How This Man Raised $31 Million in VC Funding in 4 Years
Greg Marsh unlocked the secret: Start with old-fashioned networking, then grow your own network.
Why These 2 Similar Businesses Chose Different Approaches to Funding
Each chose different routes to funding, but the end result was the same: success.
Why SalesLoft's Second Wind Is Going Strong
This software suite revamped itself, and now it's raking in funds.
This Company Helps Create Fundable Prototypes Fast
An L.A. accelerator focuses on hardware prototyping.
Vouch: The First Social Network for Credit
Personal endorsements power a consumer lending network.
How One Major League Baseball Team Is Going to Bat with Rookie Sports Businesses
Want to work with the L.A. Dodgers? We have details on their new accelerator program.
How One Company Is Mining Big Data to Fight Diabetes
Glooko's diabetes-management platform allows patients and doctors more information, and investors are interested.
How This Startup Is Helping Restaurants Be More Efficient About Delivery
DoorDash's web software and app offers restaurants on-demand delivery options using a team of Uber-style drivers.
The Happiest (Work) Place on Earth: How Disney and Techstars are Helping Entrepreneurs' Dreams Come True
Disney Accelerator might be the fairy godmother that some aspiring entrepreneurs need.
How This Startup Is Aiming to Make HR Easier
GuideSpark, a video platform for employees, has sparked investor interest.
Let This Company Make Your Concept a Creation
If you have a product idea, but lack the skills to execute it, Assembly can help.
