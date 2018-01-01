John Patrick Pullen

The Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Using Beacon Technology
Beacons

The Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Using Beacon Technology

Service with a signal.
3 min read
How to Upgrade Your Van's Workload Via 'Uplifting'
Cars

How to Upgrade Your Van's Workload Via 'Uplifting'

Outfitting your rigs for work.
2 min read
How Onboard Data Can Help Your Business
Delivery

How Onboard Data Can Help Your Business

The Automatic system makes managing vehicles a snap.
2 min read
What You Need to Know About Leasing
Cars

What You Need to Know About Leasing

What the frac is TRAC?
1 min read
Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses
Mobile Payments

Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses

The adoption of mobile payment systems is nearly universal -- except on Main Street.
3 min read
Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?
Business Unusual

Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?

An electric-charged plan to drive an eco-revolution in Asia.
5 min read
How This Fan Company Is Proving It Has More Than Just a Good Name
Project Grow

How This Fan Company Is Proving It Has More Than Just a Good Name

Big Ass Fans shows big-time growth.
5 min read
The Accidental Entrepreneur: 3 Tales of Entrepreneurial 'Eureka' Moments
Project Grow

The Accidental Entrepreneur: 3 Tales of Entrepreneurial 'Eureka' Moments

Sometimes life throws you a curveball -- and it just may mean opportunity. Here's the story of ordinary people who fell into big ideas and took them all the way to the bank.
8 min read
Check Out This 'Future-Proof' Universal POS Terminal
Point of Sale Systems

Check Out This 'Future-Proof' Universal POS Terminal

Poynt's terminal accepts every form of payment, for any type of business.
3 min read
How to Determine Your PTO Policy
Paid Time Off

How to Determine Your PTO Policy

Consider these four factors when deciding what your policy is for paid-time-off.
5 min read
How a Fishing-Gear Company Is Reeling In Customers With Its Live Streaming Videos
The Fix

How a Fishing-Gear Company Is Reeling In Customers With Its Live Streaming Videos

The online broadcasts of 'Loon Live' is just one way the company is angling for sales
3 min read
8 Great Gadget Gifts for Entrepreneurs
Gifts

8 Great Gadget Gifts for Entrepreneurs

Looking for a gift your entrepreneur will love this holiday season? We have you covered.
3 min read
How Hacking Is Helping Businesses Beyond the Tech Sector
Project Grow

How Hacking Is Helping Businesses Beyond the Tech Sector

A variety of businesses, from retail to service industries, are organizing internal events using the creative talents of their own employees to solve, or hack, problems.
12 min read
4 Tips for Making Memorable Vine Videos
Vine

4 Tips for Making Memorable Vine Videos

Jerome Jarre and Rudy Mancuso of GrapeStory offer expert advice on how to make your Vines worth watching.
2 min read
The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands
Social Media Marketing

The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk's viral video company, GrapeStory, gets paid up to $25,000 to create sponsored posts for brands on Vine, Instagram on Snapchat.
5 min read
