Melinda Newman

Project Grow
Why This New Form of Funding Has the Music Industry Amped Up
The music industry tests a new way to fund growth.
How the First Artist Bank Is Catering to Creatives
The new bank and app are proving that artistry and finance are not mutually exclusive.
This Women's Shopping Service Brings the Stylist to Your Door
Stitch Fix will ship stylist-approved outfits to your door, based on your fashion profile and style preferences.
Why This Collaborative Platform for Musicians Is Drumming Up Big Bucks
Splice brings music and technology together in perfect harmony.
Meet the Universal Platform for Sharing Music
Bop.fm allows users of subscription music services to share songs and playlists with listeners of other services, such as Spotify.
Meet the Company Creating Jobs for Former Gang Members
Homeboy Industries' mission is to create jobs for former L.A. gang members. Now with a forward-thinking CEO and high-profile licensing and distribution deals, Homeboy is taking good works to an even greater business level.
How Homeboy Industries Landed a Distribution Deal With Supermarkets
The non-profit which employs former gang members is now selling a selection of food products at Ralphs and Food 4 Less chains.
How a Beastie Boy's Food Truck Helped the Rockaways Rebuild After Hurricane Sandy
Mike Diamond (aka the Beastie Boys' Mike D), celebrity chef Sam Talbot and designer/hotelier Robert McKinley address the continuing needs of the economically devastated New York beach community by transitioning their Rockaway Plate Lunch Truck from a relief effort into a sustainable business and mentoring program.
Nonprofit Incubator Teaches Low-Income Women to Build Restaurant Businesses
The story of one La Cocina graduate and her quest to cook up authentic Mexican tastes.