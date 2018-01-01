Melinda Newman

Project Grow

Why This New Form of Funding Has the Music Industry Amped Up

The music industry tests a new way to fund growth.
4 min read
Startup Financing

How the First Artist Bank Is Catering to Creatives

The new bank and app are proving that artistry and finance are not mutually exclusive.
4 min read
Fashion

This Women's Shopping Service Brings the Stylist to Your Door

Stitch Fix will ship stylist-approved outfits to your door, based on your fashion profile and style preferences.
5 min read
collaboration tools

Why This Collaborative Platform for Musicians Is Drumming Up Big Bucks

Splice brings music and technology together in perfect harmony.
4 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

Meet the Universal Platform for Sharing Music

Bop.fm allows users of subscription music services to share songs and playlists with listeners of other services, such as Spotify.
5 min read
Growth Strategies

Meet the Company Creating Jobs for Former Gang Members

Homeboy Industries' mission is to create jobs for former L.A. gang members. Now with a forward-thinking CEO and high-profile licensing and distribution deals, Homeboy is taking good works to an even greater business level.
11 min read
Marketing

How Homeboy Industries Landed a Distribution Deal With Supermarkets

The non-profit which employs former gang members is now selling a selection of food products at Ralphs and Food 4 Less chains.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

How a Beastie Boy's Food Truck Helped the Rockaways Rebuild After Hurricane Sandy

Mike Diamond (aka the Beastie Boys' Mike D), celebrity chef Sam Talbot and designer/hotelier Robert McKinley address the continuing needs of the economically devastated New York beach community by transitioning their Rockaway Plate Lunch Truck from a relief effort into a sustainable business and mentoring program.
3 min read
Starting a Business

Nonprofit Incubator Teaches Low-Income Women to Build Restaurant Businesses

The story of one La Cocina graduate and her quest to cook up authentic Mexican tastes.
4 min read
