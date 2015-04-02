5 Ways You Can Look Like a Millionaire (Infographic)

April 2, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Saying you would dress better if you made more money is a hollow excuse to be sloppy, says image consultant Sylvie di Giusto.

You can gain an air of confidence and stature typically associated with the wealthy regardless of what you make.

We created the following guide with the help of Di Giusto, who has consulted with executives and corporations like McKinsey and BMW through her company, Executive Image Consulting, along with inspiration from Vicky Oliver's book "The Millionaire's Handbook: How to Look and Act like a Millionaire, Even if You're Not."