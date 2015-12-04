Why This Entrepreneur Travels With Lock Picks

December 4, 2015 2 min read

Who

Katie Moussouris, chief policy officer of HackerOne in San Francisco

Why she travels

HackerOne’s Bug Bounty platform, which rewards hackers who help get rid of bugs, simplifies the process of vulnerability coordination. Moussouris spends about half her work time traveling from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco to Washington, D.C., for policy and regulation functions -- and eventually home to Seattle.

A piece of advice

Having the right app on your phone can be a lifesaver. “The one app I wouldn’t know what to do without is HotelTonight. Once I realized upon landing that I forgot to book a hotel and took care of it while waiting for my baggage.”

What she carries with her

“I’m constantly on this device,” she says of her MiTone portable battery charger (sold at airport shops in Europe and South Africa). Eye drops combat dry airplane cabin air and hours staring at computer screens. To manage the constant stream of conference calls she takes while in transit, Moussouris says Samsung earbuds are a must. And, a small set of lock picks: Moussouris carries this for “no particular reason,” or so she claims. “But I will say that practice makes perfect, and one never knows when one might need some tools.”