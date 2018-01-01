Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2015
Featured Article
Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.
The future is yours to create.
Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell
New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.
Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It
Collaborative partners openly share information. But what happens when one goes rogue?
Related Articles
Ask Entrepreneur
Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.
Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
Wacky Business Ideas
This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer
A part-time singer's company provides a stylish way to save money
Sales
3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals
If you want your sales team to hit the target, follow this pro's three-step process.
Food Businesses
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Franchisors
Meet the Franchisor Offering Manly Pedicures
A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
Project Grow
Expert Opinions: Is a Business Degree Worth It?
Two researchers weigh in on if a business degree is worth the time and expense.
Cybersecurity
This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses
DataGravity offers a unique solution to a common problem.
Gift-giving
Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.
What to give to whom -- and what it says about you.
Ready for Anything
How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads
A CRM startup gets the hookup to find leads via machine learning about its best customers.