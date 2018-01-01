Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2015

Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.

The future is yours to create.

Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell

New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.

Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It

Collaborative partners openly share information. But what happens when one goes rogue?

Ask Entrepreneur

Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.

Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer
Wacky Business Ideas

This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer

A part-time singer's company provides a stylish way to save money
Judy Sutton Taylor | 4 min read
3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals
Sales

3 Steps to Realistic Sales Goals

If you want your sales team to hit the target, follow this pro's three-step process.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 1 min read
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
Food Businesses

Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?

When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Corie Brown | 3 min read
Meet the Franchisor Offering Manly Pedicures
Franchisors

Meet the Franchisor Offering Manly Pedicures

A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Expert Opinions: Is a Business Degree Worth It?
Project Grow

Expert Opinions: Is a Business Degree Worth It?

Two researchers weigh in on if a business degree is worth the time and expense.
Jason Daley | 7 min read
This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses
Cybersecurity

This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses

DataGravity offers a unique solution to a common problem.
Marty Jerome | 3 min read
Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.
Gift-giving

Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.

What to give to whom -- and what it says about you.
Grant Davis, John Patrick Pullen and Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads
Ready for Anything

How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads

A CRM startup gets the hookup to find leads via machine learning about its best customers.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
