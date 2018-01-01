Joe Robinson

Joe Robinson is a productivity and work-life trainer at worktolive.info and author of Work to Live and the Email Overload Survival Kit.

It's not about how many brute hours you rack up -- it's about how effective you are at replenishing mental resources.
13 min read
Greg Hong learned to hone his sales pitch over drinks. Save yourself the money and learn from his story.
2 min read
Sajiv Patel waited three years for a deal to come through. Here's how he made it happen.
2 min read
It's all in the opening line, as this study shows.
2 min read
You're not pushing a product -- you're changing minds.
2 min read
Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
2 min read
Doug Baldasare would try just about anything to close a sale. Here's how he got customers' attention.
2 min read
Which approach is better: vertical or horizontal leadership?
5 min read
Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
15+ min read
Steely resolve and self-control can usher an entrepreneur past the inevitable challenges to long-awaited rewards. But how best to tap into the secret weapon of willpower?
12 min read
High Stakes: How This Marijuana Company Gained Buzz in a Budding Market

Though G FarmaLabs is now a leader in the cannabis industry, it took time before success sprouted.
4 min read
Interruptions are the enemy of productivity.
13 min read
Meet the Yelp for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Weedmaps is establishing itself as the go-to portal for a new market.
4 min read
Overlords of their own fiefdoms and overseers of inflated budgets and staffs, these type of managers can kill your company. Here's what every leader needs to know to take down the takeover artists.
10 min read
There's evidence that power actually changes the way the brain sees others, decreasing recognition of others' concerns.
3 min read
