Margaret Littman is a journalist who covers small businesses, travel and all manner of other topics, with a sweet spot for anything relating to stand-up paddling or Music City. She is the author of the Moon travel books to Nashville and Tennessee and is at work at a guide to the Natchez Trace. Her work has appeared in many national magazines, and she is the former editor of Entrepreneur magazine’s Start It Up section.

Entrepreneurs Are Turning Facebook and LinkedIn Feeds into Funding Opportunities
Social Media

Yes, you know people.
4 min read
What to Do When Customers Don't Pay
Ask the Expert

Protect yourself.
4 min read
Won Funding? Why You Should Wait to Celebrate.
Ask the Expert

Here's why your big investment isn't (an immediate) reason to celebrate.
4 min read
Stumped? Ways 3 Companies Boost Creativity
Creativity

Routine can be a creativity killer. These three companies break the cycle.
2 min read
Traveling For Work? 4 Networking Opportunites You Should Know About.
Business Travel

Don't just take your meeting and fly home.
5 min read
How This Woman Sourced Inspiration for Fabric From Her Father's Drawings
Project Grow

Sometimes, the greatest business ideas are found at home.
4 min read
How Ag-Tech Ripened Into a Growing Market
Agribusiness

As the market grows for better farm data, VC firms are seeding new developments.
4 min read
How This Private-Aviation Training Agency Takes Service to New Heights
Business Unusual

SkyAngels is out to make the skies a bit friendlier for flyers.
5 min read
How Sriracha Got So Hot
Sriracha

The conquering condiment is changing the way Americans eat.
8 min read
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Nutrition

Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.
5 min read
For Luxe Clients, What You Should Say But Haven't
You've Arrived

Your clients might not expect to hear these phrases but they can help your bottom line.
3 min read
Vinyl Records Are Having a Moment
Business Unusual

A 65-year-old record-pressing plant settles into a growth groove.
4 min read
A Candy Emporium for Adults
Business Unusual

Because grown-ups need the occasional sugar fix, too.
5 min read
To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea
Business Unusual

Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
5 min read
This Company Rents Out High-End Trailers For Camping and Corporate Events
Business Unusual

A fleet of Airstreams packs a multifaceted business plan.
3 min read
