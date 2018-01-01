Corie Brown

Corie Brown is a co-founder and general manager of Zester Media, an award-winning destination for food, wine, and travel enthusiasts. A former editor and writer with the Los Angeles Times, Corie was West Coast entertainment correspondent with Newsweek and a columnist for Premiere Magazine. On staff with BusinessWeek in Boston and other McGraw-Hill publications in New York City and Washington, D.C., she has written about energy, the environment and healthcare. She is a frequent contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and the author of Start Your Own Microbrewery, Distillery, and Cidery (Entrepreneur Press, June 2015).

 

Tipping Point: Is It Time to Rethink Gratuity in Restaurants?
Radicals & Visionaries

Tipping Point: Is It Time to Rethink Gratuity in Restaurants?

There's a growing movement to eliminate gratuities for servers. What does this mean for the restaurant world?
4 min read
Is the U.S. Still Hungry for Meal Delivery Services?
Food Delivery

Is the U.S. Still Hungry for Meal Delivery Services?

Meal kits have taken off in a big way. But are there too many cooks in the kitchen?
4 min read
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
Food Businesses

Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?

When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
3 min read
Why VCs Are Devouring Food Startups
Food Businesses

Why VCs Are Devouring Food Startups

Investments in food ventures are heating up. Here's what's making investors bite.
4 min read
Is Craft Beer as Close to a Sure Thing as an Entrepreneur Can Get?
Craft Breweries

Is Craft Beer as Close to a Sure Thing as an Entrepreneur Can Get?

The benefits and drawbacks of starting a craft brewery explained
2 min read
Don't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Brewing Together Works Better in the Craft Beer Industry
Craft Breweries

Don't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Brewing Together Works Better in the Craft Beer Industry

Craft brewers' cooperative thinking fosters a spirit of collaboration and creates a powerful bloc that shows steady growth.
12 min read
How This Craft Cidery Got Off the Ground
Starting a Business

How This Craft Cidery Got Off the Ground

Learn how to get a craft cidery up and running from a startup that's been there.
6 min read
How We Launched a Successful Distillery
Starting a Business

How We Launched a Successful Distillery

This startup story shows how to get a craft distillery off the ground.
5 min read
How We Started Our Brewery
Starting a Business

How We Started Our Brewery

This real-life startup story details what it really takes to get a craft brewing brand up and running.
6 min read
How to Brand and Advertise Your Craft Beverage Startup
Starting a Business

How to Brand and Advertise Your Craft Beverage Startup

Set yourself apart from the craft crowd by determining exactly who you are and how you'll market your business.
8 min read
Craft Brewers: This Is What Your Customers Want
Starting a Business

Craft Brewers: This Is What Your Customers Want

Knowing who's buying craft beers will help you market to your target audience.
7 min read
Starting Your Own Brewery? Here's Your Legal Primer.
Starting a Business

Starting Your Own Brewery? Here's Your Legal Primer.

Find out what legal hoops you'll need to jump through before starting a craft brewing business.
5 min read
The Legal Lowdown on Starting a Brewery or Distillery
Starting a Business

The Legal Lowdown on Starting a Brewery or Distillery

Find out what legal hoops you'll need to jump through in your state before starting a craft alcoholic beverage business.
8 min read
Starting a Craft Beer Company? 10 Industry-Specific Tips for Writing a Mission Statement.
Starting a Business

Starting a Craft Beer Company? 10 Industry-Specific Tips for Writing a Mission Statement.

Answer these key questions, then follow the expert advice for determining the mission behind your craft beverage startup.
5 min read
6 Secrets for Success in the Craft Beer Industry
Starting a Business

6 Secrets for Success in the Craft Beer Industry

Before you get started, review these requirements and advice.
7 min read
