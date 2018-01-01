Lambeth Hochwald

Lambeth Hochwald is a freelance journalist, whose stories have appeared in magazines such as Coastal Living, O The Oprah Magazine, Real Simple and Redbook. She is also an adjunct professor at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You
Packaging

These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

With a little investment, you can make every purchase more memorable. Here's what five companies did to customize their containers.
2 min read
Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell
Business Unusual

Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell

New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.
6 min read
'The Lean Startup' Author Shares His Latest Advice
Ready for Anything

'The Lean Startup' Author Shares His Latest Advice

Eric Ries turns to Kickstarter to launch his latest book.
3 min read
How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon
Business Unusual

How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon

While a key aspect of his plan changed, City Winery founder Michael Dorf achieved his original goal: to build a place where people could eat, drink and enjoy an intimate concert experience.
6 min read
Dishing on Success: How Fishs Eddy Found Its Footing
Business Unusual

Dishing on Success: How Fishs Eddy Found Its Footing

A 30-year-old NYC housewares emporium plates up a delicious future
6 min read
How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs
Job Creation

How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs

A Los Angeles civil servant explains the challenges related to the work force today.
3 min read
If You Want to Build Good Relationships, Stop Hiding Behind Your Email
Connected Entrepreneur

If You Want to Build Good Relationships, Stop Hiding Behind Your Email

If you're working through touchy subjects, in-person is better than the inbox.
3 min read
Why Is It so Difficult to Turn an Idea Into a Business? Your Questions Answered.
Starting Up

Why Is It so Difficult to Turn an Idea Into a Business? Your Questions Answered.

A look at those pivotal early days of launch.
3 min read
This Hair Accessory Can Act Like a Panic Button
Wearable Tech

This Hair Accessory Can Act Like a Panic Button

A high-tech hair clip promises personal security.
3 min read
Tired of Coffee? Try This Spray-On Caffeine Instead
Technology

Tired of Coffee? Try This Spray-On Caffeine Instead

The inventors claim that topically applied caffeine offers a consistent level of energy without the jolting buzz-then-crash that comes with drinking caffeinated drinks.
2 min read
Promoting Your Business Through Personal Posts
Project Grow

Promoting Your Business Through Personal Posts

Branding guru Jason Seiden pushes for social media with a work-life blend.
3 min read
How 3 Companies Use Storytelling as Advertising
Marketing

How 3 Companies Use Storytelling as Advertising

Three companies demonstrate how they use storytelling to get their message across.
4 min read
How Unconventional Majors Can Help You Thrive in Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

How Unconventional Majors Can Help You Thrive in Entrepreneurship

For aspiring young entrepreneurs, studying something as seemingly unrelated to business as fine art or anthropology might end up teaching you way more than you realize.
3 min read
How to Launch an Ethical Brand After the Rana Plaza Tragedy
Entrepreneurs

How to Launch an Ethical Brand After the Rana Plaza Tragedy

The Bangladesh garment-factory collapse has only increased consumers' interest in shopping ethically. See how retailers -- large and small -- are responding.
4 min read
How to Stay Focused When the Summer Heat Saps Your Stamina and Your Startup
Growth Strategies

How to Stay Focused When the Summer Heat Saps Your Stamina and Your Startup

The summer is notoriously slow for certain businesses -- people are on vacation, summer hours kick in, sales slow down. Here's how to keep your vision laser focused on your startup.
4 min read
