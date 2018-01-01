Marty Jerome

This Tech Can 'See' and Think as Well as Humans Do
Gadgets

This Tech Can 'See' and Think as Well as Humans Do

Harness artificial intelligence with this humble-looking gizmo.
2 min read
How This Manufacturer Used Data to Increase Efficiency and Cut Costs
Business Efficiency Center

How This Manufacturer Used Data to Increase Efficiency and Cut Costs

This is what happens when machine learning comes to the factory floor.
2 min read
This Device Diagnoses a Broken Machine by Sound. Really.
Far Out Tech

This Device Diagnoses a Broken Machine by Sound. Really.

This new tech troubleshoots by listening in.
2 min read
7 Smart Financial Steps to Take in 2016
Money

7 Smart Financial Steps to Take in 2016

Make 2016 your year to prosper.
6 min read
This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses
Cybersecurity

This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses

DataGravity offers a unique solution to a common problem.
3 min read
This Startup Wants Robots in Every Warehouse
Project Grow

This Startup Wants Robots in Every Warehouse

Clearpath Robotics says its robots are fundamentally different from the ones Amazon uses.
3 min read
Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees
Technology

Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees

PayrollHero streamlines the business of tracking employee schedules, for both management and workers, all in the cloud.
3 min read
How Mail-Order Chickens Became a Multimillion-Dollar Venture
Entrepreneurs

How Mail-Order Chickens Became a Multimillion-Dollar Venture

A husband and wife tap into the urban-farmer trend and build a $2 million operation.
10 min read
VCs See Ex-Wired Editor's DIY Drones Taking Flight
Finance

VCs See Ex-Wired Editor's DIY Drones Taking Flight

Chris Anderson left one of the most prominent posts in tech media to become CEO of 3D Robotics, a company that helps hackers and engineers build do-it-yourself drones. Last fall he locked up a $5 million funding round.
3 min read
College Startup Re-Imagines Bike Sharing
Starting a Business

College Startup Re-Imagines Bike Sharing

ViaCycle set out to design a GPS-enabled, stationless bike-share system.
3 min read
How a Giveaway Helped a Developer Boost App Store Rankings
Technology

How a Giveaway Helped a Developer Boost App Store Rankings

An iPhone app for currency conversion got a ranking boost.
2 min read
Young Entrepreneur Changes the U.S. Cell Phone Market
Starting a Business

Young Entrepreneur Changes the U.S. Cell Phone Market

Ahmed Khattak came to America to study but stayed to reshape the U.S. cell phone market.
10 min read
Web Startup Aims to Protect Your Bottom Line
Finance

Web Startup Aims to Protect Your Bottom Line

SigFig audits investment portfolios to uncover extra charges.
3 min read
Course Hero Crowdsources Study Material From 2 Million Students
Starting a Business

Course Hero Crowdsources Study Material From 2 Million Students

Just in time for back to school: an online repository of study guides, flashcards and tutors from over 4,300 universities.
3 min read
