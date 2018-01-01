Marty Jerome

Gadgets
This Tech Can 'See' and Think as Well as Humans Do
Harness artificial intelligence with this humble-looking gizmo.
Business Efficiency Center
How This Manufacturer Used Data to Increase Efficiency and Cut Costs
This is what happens when machine learning comes to the factory floor.
Far Out Tech
This Device Diagnoses a Broken Machine by Sound. Really.
This new tech troubleshoots by listening in.
Money
7 Smart Financial Steps to Take in 2016
Make 2016 your year to prosper.
Cybersecurity
This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses
DataGravity offers a unique solution to a common problem.
Project Grow
This Startup Wants Robots in Every Warehouse
Clearpath Robotics says its robots are fundamentally different from the ones Amazon uses.
Technology
Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees
PayrollHero streamlines the business of tracking employee schedules, for both management and workers, all in the cloud.
Entrepreneurs
How Mail-Order Chickens Became a Multimillion-Dollar Venture
A husband and wife tap into the urban-farmer trend and build a $2 million operation.
Finance
VCs See Ex-Wired Editor's DIY Drones Taking Flight
Chris Anderson left one of the most prominent posts in tech media to become CEO of 3D Robotics, a company that helps hackers and engineers build do-it-yourself drones. Last fall he locked up a $5 million funding round.
Starting a Business
College Startup Re-Imagines Bike Sharing
ViaCycle set out to design a GPS-enabled, stationless bike-share system.
Technology
How a Giveaway Helped a Developer Boost App Store Rankings
An iPhone app for currency conversion got a ranking boost.
Starting a Business
Young Entrepreneur Changes the U.S. Cell Phone Market
Ahmed Khattak came to America to study but stayed to reshape the U.S. cell phone market.
Finance
Web Startup Aims to Protect Your Bottom Line
SigFig audits investment portfolios to uncover extra charges.
Starting a Business
Course Hero Crowdsources Study Material From 2 Million Students
Just in time for back to school: an online repository of study guides, flashcards and tutors from over 4,300 universities.