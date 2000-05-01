Birds Of A Feather

Viewsonic's LITEBIRD DLP XGA projector

May 1, 2000 1 min read

Nothing helps woo clients and investors like a perfect presentation. With the LITEBIRD DLP XGA, you can deliver those power presentations whether you're in a bank boardroom in Zurich, Switzerland, or at a bed-and-breakfast in Laguna Beach, California. Designed for the mobile executive, the LITEBIRD DLP XGA projector weighs a mere 5.6 pounds. A native resolution of 1,024 x 768, plus 900 ANSI lumens, guarantee an impressive picture bright enough to capture your audiences' undivided attention. Connection to notebooks comes via a 15-pin video cable or a full-featured hub for multiple inputs and outputs, including VCR and DVD videos. Its remote control can serve mouse functions or be used for instant drawing onscreen, and can freeze, mute or magnify PC or video input.

