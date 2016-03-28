My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tools

How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier
Image credit: Cody Pickens
Gigster cofounders Debo Olaosebikan (left) and Roger Dickey.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you were a business that wanted an app, your options weren’t always good: You’d likely lose weeks of your life wading through AppTank and Craigslist listings, emailing developers and taking meeting after meeting. Now there’s Gigster, a site that boils all that work down into one sitting. Just fill out a form at Gigster.com outlining your project, budget, time frame and desired features (say, processing orders or handling payments), and the site will send a guaranteed estimate in 10 minutes.

“Founders would take out their credit cards and pay for the project on the spot,” says Roger Dickey, who founded Gigster with engineer Debo Olaosebikan. “It was a series of those ‘one click and go’ transactions that allowed us to grow very quickly as word spread about what we could do.”

The site was started in 2014, and currently works with more than 1,490 freelance designers, developers and project managers. Gigster’s network will build anything from simple mobile apps and websites to advanced product features for existing apps -- and, bonus, it provides a project manager to make sure progress stays on track. That no-fuss process has won a wide range of fans. Gigster began by serving only small businesses, but is now also doing work for the likes of Square, IBM and the World Bank. 

The only catch: Its days of low-cost apps are over. The average project fee on Gigster used to be $7,000, but now that larger companies (and their big budgets) have arrived, prices have risen to an average of $22,000. Still, deals can be had: The minimum fee is $1,000, and simple projects can be done on the cheap. “We can finish a project in a week that would take inside developers a month,” Dickey says, “and I know we’ll do higher-quality work for less money.”

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Photography

10 Apps to Make Your Photographs Look So Much Better

Instagram

The 10 Best Instagram Tools for 2019

Marketing

6 Tech Solutions for Managing Sales Leads