The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in a Bar

June 27, 2016 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's a right way to do a business meeting at a bar. We've collected a host of tips from a range of experts to ensure you'll look in the know and fun to know at your next meeting. Read carefully -- and use responsibly.

The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)

Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.

Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.

Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar

The Best Bars to Brainstorm, Staff and More (Slideshow)

Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.

The Do's and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)