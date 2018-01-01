Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood

The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)
Best Business Bars

The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)

From San Francisco to New York, here's a list of of the best bars to meet with your investor.
2 min read
Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.
Best Business Bars

Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.

Match your drink to the moment with this cheat sheet from mixologist Josh Curtis, bar director at Los Angeles' Hanglider Bar.
1 min read
Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.
Best Business Bars

Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.

Rule No. 1: Get to the bar early, so you control who sits where.
2 min read
Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar
Best Business Bars

Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar

The bartender knows all, hears all and sees all.
2 min read
The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
Best Business Bars

The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)

From closing the deal to staffing your startup, here's a list of bars across the U.S. suitable for any business transaction.
2 min read
Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.
Best Business Bars

Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.

Don't worry! There's a way to fix that.
2 min read
The Dos and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)
Best Business Bars

The Dos and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)

Follow these tips to make sure your meeting goes smoothly.
1 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in a Bar
Best Business Bars

The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in a Bar

It sure beats the conference room.
1 min read
