Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood

Best Business Bars
The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)
From San Francisco to New York, here's a list of of the best bars to meet with your investor.
Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.
Match your drink to the moment with this cheat sheet from mixologist Josh Curtis, bar director at Los Angeles' Hanglider Bar.
Closing a Deal at a Bar? This Research Can Help.
Rule No. 1: Get to the bar early, so you control who sits where.
Bartender-Approved Tips for Negotiating Deals at the Bar
The bartender knows all, hears all and sees all.
The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
From closing the deal to staffing your startup, here's a list of bars across the U.S. suitable for any business transaction.
Spilled Your Beer on Your Laptop or Phone? These Tips Can Help.
Don't worry! There's a way to fix that.
The Dos and Don'ts of Doing Business in a Bar (Infographic)
Follow these tips to make sure your meeting goes smoothly.
The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in a Bar
It sure beats the conference room.