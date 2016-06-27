Best Business Bars

Taking Clients Out for Cocktails? Our Cheatsheet Will Impress Them.

Image credit: Marianna Massey | Getty Images
Feeling hip and trendy or solid and trustworhty? From meeting a new client to closing a deal, your drink should match your mood and your setting. Mixologist Josh Curtis, bar director at Los Angeles' Hanglider Bar, creates a guide that will help you order the perfect drink in any business scenario. 

Check out more on The Savvy Entrepreneur's Guide to Doing Business in a Bar

