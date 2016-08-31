Cameras

Easily Stream Video Live to Facebook With This Little Device

Easily Stream Video Live to Facebook With This Little Device
Image credit: https://getmevo.com/
The Mevo camera from Livestream
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Facebook users spend three times longer watching Facebook Live videos than prerecorded clips, and comment on them 10 times as much, according to the social network’s initial findings. And yet, all that video is being filmed on shaky smartphones. Now you can upgrade your feeds with the Mevo camera from Livestream ($399), which links up effortlessly with Facebook.

Mevo - Live event camera

Seamless integration

The camera connects directly with Facebook Live via the Mevo app. Hit the “Go Live” button and the app prompts you to name the event and select who can see it. From there, it takes a single click to begin broadcasting to your page.

On-the-fly editing 

The HD (720p) camera shoots 150-degree widescreen video. Its app detects faces and motion, and lets you cut between different people or movements with just a tap on your phone’s screen—creating the illusion of a multicam setup. Pinch to zoom in or out.

Automatic editing 

Not everyone can be a live­streaming auteur. So let Mevo call the shots. By leveraging its face- and motion-detection features, the app can do some very basic editing on its own. 

