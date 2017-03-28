Growth Hackers: How 8 Entrepreneurs Supercharged Their Companies

Rethink scale.

March 28, 2017 1 min read

Looking for growth? Sometimes the challenge isn't finding opportuntiy -- but holding on to it. These stories of hope, resolve and hard work show how great growth can be unlocked. Be inspired by the eight entrepreneurs in these six stories and learn how you might supercharge your business.

They play the long game

How Dollar Shave Club's Founder Built a $1 Billion Company That Changed the Industry

They aren't limited by one industry's thinking

How Peloton Found the Secret to Scale

They search for hidden answers

Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo

They show resolve

Patience and Faith Built S'Well Into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand

They find the right leadership

After Years of False Starts, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits

They give themselves a second chance

Three Founders With Booming Businesses Share Stories About Their Difficult Early Days