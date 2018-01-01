Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2017
Featured Article
Broadway's 'War Paint' Teaches Us to Embrace Risk and Never Settle
Actresses Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole share what the first female celebrity entrepreneurs can teach us today.
3 Scientifically-Proven Ways to Spot Liars in Your Emails
Turns out every liar has a tell.
How Dollar Shave Club's Founder Built a $1 Billion Company That Changed the Industry
Michael Dubin is just getting started.
Related Articles
Project Grow
Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo
This social media firm hacked its way to 30,000 percent growth.
Project Grow
Patience and Faith Built S'Well into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand
She could have gotten a real job. She didn't.
Project Grow
After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits
Hiring the right leaders helped this once-buzzy company meet its potential.
Project Grow
3 Founders With Booming Businesses Share Stories About Their Difficult Early Days
Everyone struggles. You're not alone.
Best Cities
The 25 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Make the Most of Yours
These cities make growth happen. Did your city make the list?
Growth Strategies
How Peloton Found the Secret to Scale
Meet the tech company disguised as a cycling brand.
Editor's Note
Pitching Your Story to an Editor? Avoid These 3 Phrases.
Send a pitch that editors will actually read.
Growth Strategies
How Every Entrepreneur Has Seemingly "Written" A Book
Welcome to the (booming, misunderstood, game-changing, potentially manipulative) business of business books