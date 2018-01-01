Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2017

Broadway's 'War Paint' Teaches Us to Embrace Risk and Never Settle

Actresses Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole share what the first female celebrity entrepreneurs can teach us today.

3 Scientifically-Proven Ways to Spot Liars in Your Emails

Turns out every liar has a tell.

How Dollar Shave Club's Founder Built a $1 Billion Company That Changed the Industry

Michael Dubin is just getting started.

Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo
Project Grow

Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo

This social media firm hacked its way to 30,000 percent growth.
Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
Patience and Faith Built S'Well into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand
Project Grow

Patience and Faith Built S'Well into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand

She could have gotten a real job. She didn't.
Kate Rockwood | 4 min read
After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits
Project Grow

After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits

Hiring the right leaders helped this once-buzzy company meet its potential.
Nancy Miller | 12 min read
3 Founders With Booming Businesses Share Stories About Their Difficult Early Days
Project Grow

3 Founders With Booming Businesses Share Stories About Their Difficult Early Days

Everyone struggles. You're not alone.
Stephanie Schomer Senior Editor | 5 min read
The 25 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Make the Most of Yours
Best Cities

The 25 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Make the Most of Yours

These cities make growth happen. Did your city make the list?
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How Peloton Found the Secret to Scale
Growth Strategies

How Peloton Found the Secret to Scale

Meet the tech company disguised as a cycling brand.
Stephanie Schomer Senior Editor | 4 min read
Pitching Your Story to an Editor? Avoid These 3 Phrases.
Editor's Note

Pitching Your Story to an Editor? Avoid These 3 Phrases.

Send a pitch that editors will actually read.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 5 min read
Growth Hackers: How 8 Entrepreneurs Supercharged Their Companies
Growth Strategies

Growth Hackers: How 8 Entrepreneurs Supercharged Their Companies

Rethink scale.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How Every Entrepreneur Has Seemingly "Written" A Book
Growth Strategies

How Every Entrepreneur Has Seemingly "Written" A Book

Welcome to the (booming, misunderstood, game-changing, potentially manipulative) business of business books
Jennifer Miller | 15+ min read
