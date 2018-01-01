Alexandra Zissu

When 'Doing Good' Isn't Good Enough
After a social entrepreneur's product flops, he learns an important lesson about the value of a strong product.
6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers
Trouble luring in new business? Check out these insights from entrepreneurs about how they did it.
Why This Headphone Maker Wishes it Had Never Done Retail
When a sales plan was all wrong, the company had to pivot.
This Founder Created a Genius Way to Do Market Testing on the Cheap
Time to get creative.
How a Coffee Startup Chose its Crowdsourced Logo
Sometimes, the answer is clear.
Uber Employs 200 Ex-Founders and CEOs. We Asked 10 for Their Lessons Learned.
We go to the experts.
How La Colombe Made Its Canned Lattes a Hit With Retailers
It sold 10,000 cans in one hour.
How to Win on 'Shark Tank'
What all 495 pitches say about wowing investors.
