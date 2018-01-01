Alexandra Zissu

Social Entrepreneurship
When 'Doing Good' Isn't Good Enough
After a social entrepreneur's product flops, he learns an important lesson about the value of a strong product.
Customers
6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers
Trouble luring in new business? Check out these insights from entrepreneurs about how they did it.
The Fix
Why This Headphone Maker Wishes it Had Never Done Retail
When a sales plan was all wrong, the company had to pivot.
Crowdsourcing
How a Coffee Startup Chose its Crowdsourced Logo
Sometimes, the answer is clear.
Retail
How La Colombe Made Its Canned Lattes a Hit With Retailers
It sold 10,000 cans in one hour.
Shark Tank
How to Win on 'Shark Tank'
What all 495 pitches say about wowing investors.