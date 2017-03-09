For Subscribers

This Founder Created a Genius Way to Do Market Testing on the Cheap

Time to get creative.

By Alexandra Zissu

Michele Monet Photography

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you market test a new product when you can't pay for testing? Joelle Mertzel found a sneaky solution -- and it cost only $39. Here's how she developed her new butter dish, Butterie.

The research

Mertzel wanted to make a flip-top dish so that butter could be stored unrefrigerated -- safe up to 21 days, and so soft! -- without smearing all over the lid. But would people want it? "Thorough research is the key," says Mertzel, who used to own a PR agency. "You don't want to spend all your money and time on a product no one will buy." She began by surveying people from her daily life. Her next step: formal market research on her prototype dish. A consultant quoted $10,000 to see if 40 to 60 percent of people would buy the product. (If so, it's viable.) Mertzel didn't have that money, but she had an idea: If she went to places where people were sitting around doing nothing, she thought, they'd answer that question.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Product Testing Entrepreneurs Starting a Business Business Unusual How to Run a Small Business

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Went 'Broke' 6 Months After Selling 'Good Will Hunting': 'I Thought We Were Now Rich For Life'

Affleck sat down with Drew Barrymore and talked about the struggles of the early days of his and Damon's careers.

By Emily Rella

Science & Technology

3 Ways to Unlock the Potential of ChatGPT

Don't treat AI as a hack. Instead, utilize it as a tool — one might even say a partner — that you can collaborate with to take your content creation to the next level.

By ReadWrite.com

Business News

Man Arrested at JFK Airport For Allegedly Peeing on Another Passenger Mid-Flight

The man was intoxicated during the altercation, according to authorities.

By Emily Rella

Business Ideas

How to Make a Side Income as a Public Speaker

Even if you never imagined yourself as a public speaker, it could be an amazing money-making opportunity for you.

By Under30CEO