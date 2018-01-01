Jared Keller

Office Space
What It's Like Inside the KIND Office
The snack bar's headquarters is fun,friendly, and (no surprise) full of free munchies.
What It's Like Inside Etsy's New Arty, Sustainable Headquarters
New hires take an audio art tour of the Brooklyn space.
This Office Has a Bar -- But Staff Don't Go There Just to Drink
Casual collaboration spots boost office creativity.
How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done
Tour the new Manhattan space.
How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup
How two former big-league execs learned to play small ball.
How This Man Made the Leap From Artist to Entrepreneur
'The entrepreneurial spirit of defining, of iterating on a vision is what artists are fundamentally all about,' says Monegraph founder Kevin McCoy.
Your Recipe for Entrepreneurial Success: Creativity, Beliefs and Purpose
Artists Taylor Hanson and Kevin McCoy talk about artistry and entrepreneurship.