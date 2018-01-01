Jared Keller

More From Jared Keller

What It's Like Inside the KIND Office
Office Space

What It's Like Inside the KIND Office

The snack bar's headquarters is fun,friendly, and (no surprise) full of free munchies.
3 min read
What It's Like Inside Etsy's New Arty, Sustainable Headquarters
Office Space

What It's Like Inside Etsy's New Arty, Sustainable Headquarters

New hires take an audio art tour of the Brooklyn space.
3 min read
This Office Has a Bar -- But Staff Don't Go There Just to Drink
Design

This Office Has a Bar -- But Staff Don't Go There Just to Drink

Casual collaboration spots boost office creativity.
3 min read
How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done
Squarespace

How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done

Tour the new Manhattan space.
3 min read
How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup
Startups

How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup

How two former big-league execs learned to play small ball.
3 min read
How This Man Made the Leap From Artist to Entrepreneur
Artists

How This Man Made the Leap From Artist to Entrepreneur

'The entrepreneurial spirit of defining, of iterating on a vision is what artists are fundamentally all about,' says Monegraph founder Kevin McCoy.
6 min read
Your Recipe for Entrepreneurial Success: Creativity, Beliefs and Purpose
Artists

Your Recipe for Entrepreneurial Success: Creativity, Beliefs and Purpose

Artists Taylor Hanson and Kevin McCoy talk about artistry and entrepreneurship.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.