Linda Lacina

Customer Feedback
To Move Quickly and Solve the Right Problems, Leaders Need to Ask Better Questions
Asking better questions doesn't just drive innovations, it can also build expertise in your team by setting an important expectation.
Leadership
Leaders: Work on Knowing Yourself. This Founder Did and It's Made All the Difference.
Be deliberate and intentional.
Branding
If You're Not Asking Yourself This Simple Question, This Longtime Founder Says You're Toast
Know who you are and what you stand for.
Entrepreneurs
This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses
The deaf community is often left out of conversations on diversity. Learn how one group is looking to change that.
How Success Happens Podcast
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.
We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
11 Women Leaders on How to Make Your Voice Heard
Here is some great advice from female leaders who are breaking barriers in the tech industry.
Project Grow
Thinx Co-Founder Taps a Life of Design Influences for New Shoe Company
Antonia Saint Dunbar has built a career developing new products to make women's lives better.
Project Grow
Frank Oz Reveals Jim Henson's Creative and Inspiring Leadership Secrets
A new film shares how Henson motivated the team behind the world-famous Muppets.
Routines
Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film
Never underestimate the power of a quick email reply or a face-to-face meeting.
Productivity
How a 2nd Grade Reading Chart Helped This Food Entrepreneur Launch a Meal-Kit Company
To keep her business goals on track, Elana Karp relied on a tactic she used in her previous life as a grade-school teacher.
Resilience
A Hurricane Took Her Home and Uprooted Her Staff: Hear How This Entrepreneur Pushed Forward and Recommitted to Her Company
Recommit to your responsibilities.
Project Grow
Martha Stewart's Empire Was Actually Her Third Career: How Curiosity and Optimism Have Helped Her Evolve
She didn't write her first book until her 40s.
Starting a Business
This Entrepreneur Who Started Her Kombucha Business in an Apartment With $600 Has a Message for Struggling Entrepreneurs
You're not failing, you're changing.
Perseverance
How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs
Alfa Demmellash survived a brutal dictatorship in Ethiopia, was abducted by her father, came to the U.S. without knowing a lick of English and attended Harvard. Now, she wants to help others.
Goals
This Bestselling Author Says These 4 Simple Mistakes Are Holding You Back From Planning Your Future
Are you telling yourself the wrong story?