Entrepreneur Staff

Linda Lacina is the former managing editor at Entrepreneur.com. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Smart Money, Dow Jones MarketWatch and Family Circle. Email her at llacina@entrepreneur.com. Follow her at @lindalacina on Twitter. 

To Move Quickly and Solve the Right Problems, Leaders Need to Ask Better Questions
Customer Feedback

Asking better questions doesn't just drive innovations, it can also build expertise in your team by setting an important expectation.
Leaders: Work on Knowing Yourself. This Founder Did and It's Made All the Difference.
Leadership

Be deliberate and intentional.
If You're Not Asking Yourself This Simple Question, This Longtime Founder Says You're Toast
Branding

Know who you are and what you stand for.
This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses
Entrepreneurs

The deaf community is often left out of conversations on diversity. Learn how one group is looking to change that.
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.
How Success Happens Podcast

We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
11 Women Leaders on How to Make Your Voice Heard

Here is some great advice from female leaders who are breaking barriers in the tech industry.
Thinx Co-Founder Taps a Life of Design Influences for New Shoe Company
Project Grow

Antonia Saint Dunbar has built a career developing new products to make women's lives better.
Frank Oz Reveals Jim Henson's Creative and Inspiring Leadership Secrets
Project Grow

A new film shares how Henson motivated the team behind the world-famous Muppets.
Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film
Routines

Never underestimate the power of a quick email reply or a face-to-face meeting.
How a 2nd Grade Reading Chart Helped This Food Entrepreneur Launch a Meal-Kit Company
Productivity

To keep her business goals on track, Elana Karp relied on a tactic she used in her previous life as a grade-school teacher.
A Hurricane Took Her Home and Uprooted Her Staff: Hear How This Entrepreneur Pushed Forward and Recommitted to Her Company
Resilience

Recommit to your responsibilities.
Martha Stewart's Empire Was Actually Her Third Career: How Curiosity and Optimism Have Helped Her Evolve
Project Grow

She didn't write her first book until her 40s.
This Entrepreneur Who Started Her Kombucha Business in an Apartment With $600 Has a Message for Struggling Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

You're not failing, you're changing.
How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs
Perseverance

Alfa Demmellash survived a brutal dictatorship in Ethiopia, was abducted by her father, came to the U.S. without knowing a lick of English and attended Harvard. Now, she wants to help others.
This Bestselling Author Says These 4 Simple Mistakes Are Holding You Back From Planning Your Future
Goals

Are you telling yourself the wrong story?
