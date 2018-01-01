Nancy Miller

Nancy Miller

From Online to Offline: How Brands Use Big Data to Figure Out Where Their Customers Will Shop
Project Grow

Ecommerce brands are using big data to open stores exactly where their customers want them.
How This Recruiting Company Is Putting the 'Human' Back Into Human Resources
Transparency

Companies have a hard time recruiting and retaining the elusive millennial employee. The Muse CEO Kathryn Minshew has a solution: Tell them everything.
3 Entrepreneurs Share How They Got a VC to Say 'Yes'
Pitching

An investor shares why he said yes to these founders.
To Get This VC's Attention, Stop Making Spreadsheet-Based Decisions
Venture Capital

One VC explains why he backed three startups.
After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits
Project Grow

Hiring the right leaders helped this once-buzzy company meet its potential.
To Impress This VC, Deliver on What You Promise
Venture Capital

Why this VC says "yes."
The Simple Reason Entrepreneurs Are Embracing the Wonky, Unsexy World of B2B
B2B

Should you make the switch?
