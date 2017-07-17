My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Email

Should You Ignore Your Emails or Get Them to Zero?

Two entrepreneurs from different schools of thought explain the reasoning behind their email-management methods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should You Ignore Your Emails or Get Them to Zero?
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Let your emails pile up, or fight to achieve inbox zero? Two entrepreneurs from different schools of thought explain the reasoning behind their email-management methods. 

Related: 4 Tips to Better Manage Your Email Inbox

Inbox Infinity

“The day I realized my email was not my to-do list but just other people’s to-do list for me, I had this incredible realization: Constantly managing an inbox is like doing someone else’s homework! The minute I stopped running my day based on my email, I immediately became more effective. And it’s not about ignoring messages; being responsive is really important, and it’s indicative of your work ethic. Of course, there’s a line between knowing your priorities and being responsive. I start every day with a list of the three to five critical things I need to do and slot them into my calendar. When I feel like I’m on track to achieve them, I’ll check on my email. I delete anything I know is marketing and then look for priority messages that require a decision on a deadline. Anything else, I leave it bold. It’s not that those messages aren’t important, but I can deal with them later, so it’s fine for them to pile up. Not obsessing over my inbox keeps me calm and has helped me prioritize my time and focus on what’s important, rather than constantly playing catch-up.”

-- Rachel Blumenthal, founder and CEO, children’s clothing subscription service Rockets of Awesome  

Related: Forget Inbox Zero: Focus on Reaching Inbox Zen

Inbox Zero

“If that little red dot on my phone’s email icon has anything higher than a number 5 in it, it causes me major stress. And I’m at a point in my life -- and business -- where removing stress is a priority. For a long time, I’d manage my inbox by moving important messages into a starred folder, with plans to deal with them later. But that just trapped them in email purgatory, and knowing they were in there was a constant distraction. So about six months ago, I started doing a nightly inbox purge at 10. It really takes only about 15 minutes now that I’m in a rhythm. (Plus, since so much of our internal communication is done via Slack these days, I don’t have as many company messages floating around.) I delete what I can and respond to what just needs a short answer. Anything that deserves more attention than I can muster at the end of the day, I save for tomorrow -- but that’s never more than a few messages. I sleep better without that stress. And better sleep means a better, more productive tomorrow.”

-- Adam Tishman, co-founder and CEO, mattress company Helix

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Email

This Experiment Reveals the Best Way to Send a Cold Email

Email

AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says

Email

10 Tips for Writing Emails That Will Get You Tangible Results