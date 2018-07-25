Office Space

Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup

The Florida headquarters has shuffleboard (of course) and a fresh new culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup
Image credit: Adam Friedberg
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Editor
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Virgin Voyages wants to make cruising cool. The new Richard Branson venture is aimed at travelers ages 18 and older -- “sailors,” as the company calls them -- who would normally never set foot on a cruise ship. As Virgin Voyages builds its hip new ships, complete with a lounge called The Athletic Club that will be home to the largest daybed at sea, it’s also building a brand-new culture at its headquarters in Plantation, Fla. The office, designed by IA Interior Architects, draws on Virgin tradition -- lots of purple and red accents, especially in the enormous glass “red room” where employees gather for company-wide meetings. Neon signs and a bathtub full of (plastic) flamingos keep the nautical-inspired space fresh and fun, and when the first ship sets sail in 2020, this crew will be ready to see it off.

Related: Check Out TheSkimm's New Playful Headquarters, Designed By Its Employees

AJ Gutierrez

Senior manager, shipboard systems

“No matter what your rank is, you can talk to the highest-ranking person in here, and it’s like you’re talking to your neighbor. On one of my first days working here, I was encouraged to ask anything and ask anyone. And management is very true to their word.” 

Jose Ortiz

Senior manager, voyage services

“Prior to joining Virgin, I was with another cruise line for almost 19 years. In the year and two months I’ve been with Virgin Voyages, it’s felt like, Where have you been all my life? We do business with integrity while keeping people in mind. And the group we’ve assembled so far? We’re awesome. We get along and collaborate, which is what we need as a startup trying to put ships in the water.” 

Alison Wright

Business systems analyst

“We’re a Richard Branson company, so we’re all about the people. Just yesterday, we had a 100th-crew-member celebration. We gathered everyone in the café, and had 100 written out in strawberry-­frosted doughnuts and a big balloon to match. It was a great way for us to come together and welcome that new person.”  

Related: Make Yourself Comfortable Inside SeatGeek's Office

Nirmal Saverimuttu

Chief commercial officer

“We’ve done a nice job finding a great combination of people who have experience with the Virgin brand and who have experience with the travel and cruise industry. One of the foundations of our success moving forward will depend on how those groups collaborate and benefit from the diversity of thought they all have. We can create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.”

Billy Bohan Chinique

Partner marketing and engagement manager

“Our mantra here is ‘Make ship happen.’ I used to work at Uber, and it’s interesting to see how we’re thinking differently. We’re really thinking about what we want to build for our sailors, and we’re merging technology and travel, integrating that into the experience right from the beginning, rather than trying to fit it in as an afterthought.” 

Valerie Graves

Senior manager of brand partnerships

“With our sailors, we’re looking to tap into these tribes that already exist shoreside. How do people like to socialize? How do they gather? We’re trying to replicate those experiences onboard the ship and make sure we’re luring new sailors to the seas. So we’re thinking not just about how we’re different from other cruise lines but how we can stand out as a lifestyle brand.” 

Tom McAlpin

President and CEO

“We wanted to create an environment that was open and airy and broke down traditional barriers. We don’t have corner offices -- everything is open, so everyone can experience the beauty of the windows and south Florida and take it in as they collaborate. I’m partial to our shuffleboard table myself. Some had never played before, so we’re all learning together.”

Related: Inside Shopify's Intoxicating Distillery-Turned-Office Space

Farah Cadet

Design manager

“If I try to make a plan for my day, it never goes exactly that way -- no day resembles the next. There’s definitely a sense of support from the company, a real caring about our well-being. It’s not just about how many hours you put in or how much work you get done. It’s about an overall approach to wellness and productivity. If you’re at your best, you can do your best.”

Click Image to Enlarge

Image Credit: Adam Friedberg
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Office Space

What It's Like Inside Shake Shack

Office Space

Peek Inside the Mind-Blowing Offices of the Most Successful Startups In History: Spanx, Uber, Warby Parker and More

Office Space

What It's Like Inside Spanx Headquarters