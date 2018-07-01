Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2018
Featured Article
Mental Illness May Plague Entrepreneurs More Than Other People. Here's Why (and How to Get Help).
One entrepreneur walks us through her struggle with the anxiety and depression that affects so many.
Danica Patrick Spent Years Preparing to Retire -- by Laying the Groundwork for a New Career
How do you trade the comforts of a job you know well for the unknown of entrepreneurship? Just-retired race car driver Danica Patrick is finding out.
The Secret to Finding a Great Mentor: Don't Ask to Be Mentored
Many entrepreneurs think of mentorship all wrong. And that means they're missing the great mentors in front of them.
Related Articles
Project Grow
How MailChimp Cured Its Growing Pains
The email marketing company's staff was once a disorganized mess. But before fixing that, its co-founder had to fix himself.
Project Grow
Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup
The inside story of the struggle the donut chain had in phasing out its iconic, yet hazardous, styrofoam cup.
Project Grow
Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.
When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
Entrepreneurs
Why Rapper-Turned-Entrepreneur T.I. Says a Hustler Needs to Be Patient
The Atlanta rap star is now into everything from TV to real estate -- and learning important lessons along the way.
Project Grow
How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors
The growing fast-casual chain Tender Greens used ingenuity, deal-making and vision to build a new kind of supply chain.
Franchises
The Top 200 Franchises Operating Around the World
Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, but there is also the potential for a lot more upside.
Company Culture
Everyone Quit -- and This CEO Is Better Off Because of It
A startup CEO's radical culture shift almost wiped out the company. But now he has the right staff -- and is finally thriving.
Office Space
Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup
The Florida headquarters has shuffleboard (of course) and a fresh new culture.
Ready for Anything
6 Ways to Break Bad News to Your Team
We asked six leaders: How did you handle sharing the hardest news of your career?