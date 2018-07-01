Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2018
Featured Article

Mental Illness May Plague Entrepreneurs More Than Other People. Here's Why (and How to Get Help).

One entrepreneur walks us through her struggle with the anxiety and depression that affects so many.

Danica Patrick Spent Years Preparing to Retire -- by Laying the Groundwork for a New Career

How do you trade the comforts of a job you know well for the unknown of entrepreneurship? Just-retired race car driver Danica Patrick is finding out.

The Secret to Finding a Great Mentor: Don't Ask to Be Mentored

Many entrepreneurs think of mentorship all wrong. And that means they're missing the great mentors in front of them.

Project Grow

How MailChimp Cured Its Growing Pains

The email marketing company's staff was once a disorganized mess. But before fixing that, its co-founder had to fix himself.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Project Grow

Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup

The inside story of the struggle the donut chain had in phasing out its iconic, yet hazardous, styrofoam cup.
Alyssa Giacobbe | 14 min read
Project Grow

Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.

When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
Michael Kaplan | 15+ min read
Entrepreneurs

Why Rapper-Turned-Entrepreneur T.I. Says a Hustler Needs to Be Patient

The Atlanta rap star is now into everything from TV to real estate -- and learning important lessons along the way.
Joe Keohane Executive Editor | 8 min read
Project Grow

How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors

The growing fast-casual chain Tender Greens used ingenuity, deal-making and vision to build a new kind of supply chain.
Elizabeth G. Dunn | 4 min read
Franchises

The Top 200 Franchises Operating Around the World

Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, but there is also the potential for a lot more upside.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Company Culture

Everyone Quit -- and This CEO Is Better Off Because of It

A startup CEO's radical culture shift almost wiped out the company. But now he has the right staff -- and is finally thriving.
Brett Berk | 4 min read
Office Space

Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup

The Florida headquarters has shuffleboard (of course) and a fresh new culture.
Kristin Hunt Writer and Editor | 4 min read
Ready for Anything

6 Ways to Break Bad News to Your Team

We asked six leaders: How did you handle sharing the hardest news of your career?
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
