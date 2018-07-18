Get All Access for $5/mo

The Top 200 Franchises Operating Around the World Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, but there is also the potential for a lot more upside.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the July 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.

liuzishan | Getty Images

Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, from finding and supporting franchisees from a distance to making a brand work in different cultures, languages and economies. But more and more companies seem willing to tackle those challenges -- and those that are doing it best can be found here, on Entrepreneur's annual list of the top global franchises.

To create this ranking, we started with our Franchise 500 formula and tweaked it to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas considered by the formula, which examines more than 150 data points in all, include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only companies that indicated that they are seeking new franchisees outside the U.S., and that had at least five units open internationally as of July 2017, were considered for this ranking.

Keep in mind that our ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular opportunity. No matter where you are in the world, always do your homework before buying a franchise. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can.

To see the list, head over to the Top Global Franchise list.
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

