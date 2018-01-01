Elizabeth G. Dunn

More From Elizabeth G. Dunn

How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors
Project Grow

How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors

The growing fast-casual chain Tender Greens used ingenuity, deal-making and vision to build a new kind of supply chain.
4 min read
Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups
Franchises

Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups

Aurify Brands is helping food entrepreneurs scale their fledgling brands by providing them with everything from capital to operational support and mentorship.
14 min read
Why Superchef David Chang Is Risking His Perfect Restaurant Record for a Delivery Startup
Food Businesses

Why Superchef David Chang Is Risking His Perfect Restaurant Record for a Delivery Startup

'Things are changing so fast in food that if you're still using what worked for you in the past, you're screwed.'
15+ min read
Gearing Up: When Will Robots Finally Take Over the Fast-Food Business?
Franchise

Gearing Up: When Will Robots Finally Take Over the Fast-Food Business?

Fast-food franchises often get a bad rap for being slow to change, but this time they find themselves in the unique position of being among the first in the food-service realm to make a major investment in automation.
13 min read
