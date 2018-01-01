Lissa Harris

More From Lissa Harris

Learn How the Right Payment Processor Can Drive More Sales
Ready for Anything

Learn How the Right Payment Processor Can Drive More Sales

The ability to accept credit cards is a must for any modern business. But franchise systems shouldn't be afraid to expect more from their payment-processing vendor.
4 min read
Mental Illness May Plague Entrepreneurs More Than Other People. Here's Why (and How to Get Help).
Mental Health

Mental Illness May Plague Entrepreneurs More Than Other People. Here's Why (and How to Get Help).

One entrepreneur walks us through her struggle with the anxiety and depression that affects so many.
7 min read
Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.
Franchises

Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.

Getting capital is no easy feat, especially for first-time franchisees.
3 min read
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests
Franchises

5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests

A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
4 min read
Why Some Small Business Owners Are Turning to Crowdfunding to Save Their Company
Fundraising

Why Some Small Business Owners Are Turning to Crowdfunding to Save Their Company

In times of crisis, some entrepreneurs are finding that their greatest support system is their customer base.
15+ min read
Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.
Customers

Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.

You need to make the customer feel important, valued and part of the company's family.
4 min read
More Emails, More Sales? The Surprising Argument For Aggressive Email Marketing.
Email

More Emails, More Sales? The Surprising Argument For Aggressive Email Marketing.

Don't worry about annoying your customers. The data says they don't hate email.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.