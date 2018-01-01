Aaron Gell

Entrepreneurs
Danica Patrick Spent Years Preparing to Retire -- by Laying the Groundwork for a New Career
How do you trade the comforts of a job you know well for the unknown of entrepreneurship? Just-retired race car driver Danica Patrick is finding out.
Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?
When Barbara Corcoran invests in a startup, founders gain a fully engaged partner with lots of outsize opinions. The only question is: Will they listen?
Tim Ferriss: If You're Not Happy With What You Have, You Might Never Be Happy
Self-improvement master Tim Ferriss has a surprising message for those who keep searching for something better: You have to know when to stop.