Alyssa Giacobbe

Athletes
Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team
For the tennis champ and entrepreneur, teamwork is the key to success.
Project Grow
Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup
The inside story of the struggle the donut chain had in phasing out its iconic, yet hazardous, styrofoam cup.
Branding
How Glossier Hacked Social Media to Build A Cult-Like Following
Former blogger Emily Weiss had a hunch: If she could translate women's real needs into products, she could build a beauty company unlike any other.