Ready for Anything

This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out

When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Image credit: Hampstead Kitchen
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
1 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

It's perhaps the most terrifying situation an entrepreneur can face: Suddenly, the bank account is nearly empty. You can't pay your staff. You can barely keep the lights on. What now? This is what Saima Khan faced with her high-end cooking company Hampstead Kitchen. She charges a small fortune to cook intimate dinners for industry titans, celebrities and even world leaders -- but then a change in the tax law nearly wiped her out, and forced her to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.

In our latest episode of Problem Solvers, learn what Khan did to survive. 

