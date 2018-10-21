Looking to Change Jobs? This Industry Has 0 Percent Unemployment. (Infographic)

There's a talent gap in cybersecurity.

October 21, 2018 1 min read

About half of all organizations have a shortage of cybersecurity talent, according to Digital Guardian. There were 302,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in 2018, which Digital Guardian claims is 30 percent of all cybersecurity positions. Companies are at risk of losing data, getting hacked and more because there simply isn't enough supply for the global demand.

As a result, Digital Guardian reports that there is a 0 percent unemployment rate among cybersecurity experts -- 0 percent!

Learn more about cybersecurity, what it takes to get into the field and what you can do to protect your company even with a shortage of talent, by checking out the infographic below.

Infographic by Digital Guardian