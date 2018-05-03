My Queue

Company Post South Africa

The Constant Pursuit Of Excellence

Panerai Traits celebrates extraordinary distinctive design and light in the first two chapters of this unique film series with Panerai's remarkable ambassadors.
The Constant Pursuit Of Excellence
Image credit: Supplied
Brand Publisher
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jason M. Peterson

Instagram Legend

Chasing light with Luminor Due

“Composition is important, light is everything.”

In the fascinating short film Chasing Light with Panerai, Jason M. Peterson describes his search for the perfect shot, wearing the Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic (PAM674) on his wrist.

One million followers savour Jason M. Peterson’s stunning black and white photography on his Instagram account. His love for what is classic and timeless and his obsessive attention to small details dovetail perfectly with Panerai’s brand values and aesthetics. His fascination for Light made him choose Luminor Due.

LUMINOR DUE 3 DAYS AUTOMATIC ACCIAIO

45MM PAM00674

Originally created to be used deep underwater, Panerai watches are known for their unparalleled legibility and luminosity in the dark. Inspired by the constant pursuit of Innovation, Panerai reduces the thickness of one of its legendary watches, the Luminor 1950, while leaving its functionality and distinctive design unchanged. Once again, history comes to light with the new Luminor Due.

Costas Voyatzis

Founder of Yatzer.com

Revealing design purity with Radiomir 1940

“Design knows no borders, it speaks all languages.”

Costas Voyatzis realised at a very young age that sharing his taste for aesthetics was what he wanted to do with his life, above all else. He had always wanted to create that digital design collection available to everyone, everywhere, all the time. For the past ten years, Costas has been travelling around the world, reporting to his readers and followers on discoveries of his expert eye for design.

With over a million page hits per month and counting, Costas’ website, Yatzer.com has become one of the most popular design websites worldwide. Thanks to its sophisticated mechanicals, elegant simplicity and pureness of lines, the Panerai Radiomir 1940 is the perfect watch for him.

RADIOMIR 1940 3 DAYS AUTOMATIC ACCIAIO

45MM PAM00572

Since its creation, the Radiomir 1940 combined solidity, reliability and functionality with a design of absolute modernity, simple and quintessential elegance. The Radiomir 1940 3 Days Automatic Acciaio combines the purity of its lines with the refined technology of the P.4000 automatic calibre, the first mechanical movement created by the Panerai Manufacture with an off-centre micro-rotor.

Visit www.paneraitraits.com to explore the project that is outlining the traits of the Panerai identity, chapter by chapter.

Follow #paneraitraits to join the Panerai Traits experience

