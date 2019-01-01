Nadine von Moltke-Todd

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief: Entrepreneur.com South Africa

More From Nadine von Moltke-Todd

Tim Hogins: From Security Guard to Theme Park Mogul
Success Stories

As a poor township kid, Tim Hogins watched kids pile into buses heading to Sun City every weekend, knowing he couldn't afford to join them. He was a youngster, but he made a promise to himself. One day he would build parks that anyone could visit - especially underprivileged kids like himself. It's taken almost 30 years to achieve that dream. Starting out as a security guard before moving into IT and then getting retrenched, Tim has built a business from nothing. But he had a dream, and he never let it waver. This is his story.
