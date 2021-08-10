Kelly Hyman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
TV legal analyst and Attorney
Kelly Hyman has been called "a modern day Erin Brockovich" by Forbes. Hyman has appeared numerous times on Law & Crime, Court TV and Fox@night. She is a TV legal analyst and democratic political commentator, and as an attorney, Hyman focuses on class actions and mass tort litigation.
Wake Up With Purpose: 5 Ways to Reinvigorate Your Morning Routine
Commit to a morning routine that gives you a sense of accomplishment and sets you up for success.
