To start the new year out strong and reset your expectations, here are five things to do now and one thing to avoid to reach the goals you've laid out for the months ahead.

Whether it's your first year of entrepreneurship or your 15th, there are always new and unique challenges to contend with that 9-5 employees don't encounter. From managing cash flow to deciding if and when to hire your first employee, the day-to-day of starting and growing a business is stressful.

It requires flexibility and solid decision-making to stay on track, though one of the most common missteps is establishing a plan. While there must be enough adaptability to change, a solid foundation is necessary to succeed.

1. Reflect and reassess

Going full-throttle in the first months of the year sounds like a good idea. However, it's necessary to evaluate where you're headed first.

Take time to reflect on what worked (and what didn't) from last year and what steps you'd like to change to improve.

Reassess areas of focus and decide whether it's time to scale (up or down) your business and create smaller milestones that build up to your bigger goals.

Mark smaller achievements to continue forging ahead even when there are setbacks.

Create goals that aren't only financially motivated. For instance, how do you want to grow your brand? Who do you want to connect with? Are there other ways to grow your audience?

2. Create a schedule

A significant part of entrepreneurship is being disciplined. If this is an area where you've struggled in the past, make a schedule that works for you.

While some like an early start to the day, others don't reach their prime productivity hours until later in the morning. As the boss of your own life, it's up to you to decide the best route without feeling like you should mirror other people's actions.

Consider what times of day you feel most energized and schedule your most challenging tasks during this time. Avoid filling every hour of the day with a meeting or work deadline. This can quickly lead to burnout, which is all too common among entrepreneurs taking on too much.

Leave time on your calendar for breaks — whether it's to take a walk outside, grab a coffee with a friend or even 10 minutes for meditation — prioritize this time as much as you would any work.

Work in blocks of time to avoid distractions. Constantly checking email, scrolling through social media and stopping for meetings can ruin the rhythm you have when putting in actual productivity hours.

3. Set a budget

Money management is one of the biggest struggles for entrepreneurs, especially in the early years when trying to make a profit. Understanding where your money is being spent is as important as knowing where your money is coming from.

A good place to start is simply making two columns on a spreadsheet, one for monthly income and one for monthly expenses, and identifying the difference between the two.

Set a general budget of how much income you're projecting for the month, as well as approximately how much you expect to spend.

Review how much you're spending on your business and pinpoint areas where you can cut back. If this is the year you plan to grow, budget accordingly. Extra expenses for your business may mean a decrease in personal expenses for the short term.

Hire an accountant. As your business grows, keeping track of finances, taxes, payroll, etc. can become overwhelming. Alleviate financial stress by hiring a trusted professional who keeps everything up-to-date and organized.

4. Explore new opportunities

As an entrepreneur, growth mode is a constant state. However, make sure you're exploring opportunities to engage in fulfilling work.

Explore new areas of business. Consider if expanding your service or product offering would be beneficial to stay competitive in the market.

Add (or sunset) clients. For service-based entrepreneurs, the quality of clients overrides the quantity. Clients that you start your business with may no longer be a good fit for the services you currently offer and vice versa.

5. Reconnect with your network

While online connection is fast and convenient, meeting in person is an advantage that can benefit your work and provide the camaraderie you may miss from working in an office.

Commit to extending an invitation to one person in your network per month. If once per month isn't doable, switch to once a quarter — the goal is to create accountability for connection.

The one thing to avoid is: Don't get stuck in a rut. Once you get into the groove of managing your business, it can be easy to stay there, which means you'll miss out on growth opportunities and new success.

Stay cognizant and be honest about whether you're holding steady or being stagnant. Continuously ensure you're aligned with where you want to be, which will change over time.

The simplicity of a "to-do" list is often the reminder necessary to review the plan at the beginning of the year and reset it if necessary. What will you add to yours?