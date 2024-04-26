Business leaders should know the potential drawbacks of AI before diving in head first.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every industry is exploring the options and potential benefits of using AI. However, before going all in on what next-gen technology can do, it's best to consider how best to apply it to your own business strategically.

For entrepreneurs, there are ways to incorporate AI into operations to help streamline processes and leave more time for strategy. However, business leaders should also know the potential drawbacks before diving in head first.

Here are three ways entrepreneurs can test the waters of AI and a few reasons why they should still proceed with caution.

Related: 7 Ways You Can Use AI to Multiply Your Skills

1. Writing social media posts

AI has been a widely used resource when generating content. ChatGPT has become one of the most easily accessible ways to use AI for writing blogs, newsletters and social media posts.

When promoting your brand and/or products or services, it can be challenging to deliver the same message repeatedly in fresh ways. Generative AI can motivate you to move past writer's block and give you a template to work from to get the creative juices flowing.

While anything AI-generated still requires human review, using it for research and writing allows you to edit quicker and personalize content so that it accurately reflects your brand.

2. Creating accounting efficiency

Streamlining accounting processes is another valuable way entrepreneurs are leaning into using AI. By automating bookkeeping tasks, it can create efficiency and cut down on administrative time and costs.

Various AI accounting tools include transaction categorization recommendations and provide other data to forecast cash flow and identify transaction errors. Remember that with any AI use, the more historical data available, the more accurate the assistance, making it more valuable over time.

3. Enhancing customer relationship management

Figuring out how customers are responding to your offerings is the most crucial data an entrepreneur can have. Knowing which products or services are most in demand can help you enhance engagement with well-placed incentives and shelve (or cut back on promoting) irrelevant offerings.

AI could also help predict future customer behavior and offer insights regarding current buying trends. This can spearhead a data-based strategy, leaving more time to experiment with innovative marketing trends.

Related: AI Is Changing How Businesses Recruit for Open Roles — and How Candidates Are Gaming the System

The ROI of AI

As with any business investment, evaluating if you're getting a favorable return is important. By implementing AI into their business plans, entrepreneurs can save on hard and soft costs. Here are a few ways to benefit:

Time. Many administrative or repetitive tasks can be simplified with AI, alleviating the pressures of balancing the time it takes to continue company growth. Identify areas, such as emails, scheduling meetings, and uploading content, that can be automated and monitored for results. Consider how much time was saved and where it could be better used. Money. Rather than guess how content is performing or how products/services are selling, AI could give you the data to track trends and customer response. Therefore, you can direct funds toward ad spending and other promotions proven to work and back off or restructure areas that don't. Better Experience. As you begin to understand your customer base better, AI reveals growth patterns that can lead to more sales and opportunities. Certain tools can also help you personalize content and business offerings for more authentic engagement.

Be wary of AI

Lastly, AI can be an advantage, but it also comes with its own challenges. Be on the lookout when adopting new AI tools to ensure they are providing the intended results.

Current common challenges to be aware of are:

Inaccurate results. AI is limited to the data it's trained on, which means it may return inaccurate or nonsensical results. Rather than solely rely on its "intelligence," make sure to fact-check and proofread the data you're receiving. Data security. Not all AI tools are created equally, so you'll want to perform due diligence regarding data privacy and security. Confirm how your information is being shared and how that sharing ultimately affects you or puts you at risk. Evolving updates. AI continues to change and gain sophistication. If you deploy AI tools, you must ensure you're up-to-date with the most recent versions. This requires extra time, training, and tracking, which can detract from the overall ROI.

Related: New Book Reveals Top 10 Dangers of AI Technology

Maintain the human element

As more AI tools become available, consider the value of maintaining updates to ensure it's helping your business grow. AI may not be necessary in the early entrepreneurial stages, but as you grow, it can be a game changer when streamlining operational flow.

It's best to research and monitor usage closely. Identify areas where current processes could benefit most from efficiency. Whether it's through budgetary application or generative content implementation, test it and see how it changes.

Either way, remember AI is meant to complement the human element, not eliminate it. Cutting down on the human effort needed for administrative tasks frees up time to focus on the importance of customer engagement and creating authentic connections.