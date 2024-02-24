The modern workforce is forever changed by artificial intelligence. If you fail to understand that we will all need to learn AI to some degree, you haven't been paying attention.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine standing on the brink of the most transformative era in modern history, an era shaped by artificial intelligence, and failing to understand its impact on your business.

Ignoring the tidal wave of AI positions you squarely on the path to professional extinction. It opens the door for competitors to clone your success, for automation to replace your role and for your relevance in your industry to evaporate.

Think this is hyperbole? You haven't been listening.

Watch this transformative video from bestselling author, Ben Angel, now — it will give you a crash course on the top risks entrepreneurs are walking straight into and the top skills they require to successfully navigate the change that is already underway.

Are you fully utilizing AI to drive your productivity and profits yet?

Download the free AI Success Kit (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from Ben's brand new book, The Wolf Is at the Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.