The smallest savings can often make the biggest difference, especially when constantly on the go.

Travel is one of the biggest business expenses. Between flights and accommodations, food and a strong Internet connection, it all begins to really add up. However, the airport is one often overlooked place where prices start to spike. It's easy to go through a daily budget in just one layover quickly.

To avoid this from happening and to put money back into your pocket, here are a few quick money-saving tips to remember at the airport and as you set out for your next destination.

1. Use a refillable water bottle

Bottled water at the airport can cost upwards of $4, depending on your chosen size and brand. To save on costs, not to mention plastic waste, pack your own refillable water bottle.

Most major airports now have filtered water dispensers to help keep you hydrated. Even though saving a few dollars doesn't sound like much, it's an unnecessary expense you can avoid simply by packing your own water bottle. Plus, it allows you to be eco-conscious at the same time.

2. Pack your own snacks

Same as with packing your own water bottle, bring your own snacks. The cost for a small bag of chips or dried fruit can be several dollars more expensive at the airport than buying it from the grocery store before leaving.

Also, since buying snacks is often an impulse, try to eat before leaving home or pack a sandwich or salad for the plane. It'll save you the cost and chaos of trying to find something healthy and cost-effective to eat while navigating the terminal.

3. Book an early flight

Early flights often cost less than those that leave later in the day. In fact, certain airlines have recently promoted less costly early bird flights for popular destinations.

Though it's nice to get those extra hours of sleep, you can also possibly avoid larger crowds and have more seat options if you choose to go with the first flight out. When you have schedule flexibility of choosing when you fly, compare flight prices and see if an earlier one can save you some money.

4. Sign up for travel rewards

Signing up for a travel credit card isn't the only way to save money. Become a loyalty member to your favorite airlines and hotels. They'll reward you with exclusive savings and points and add perks like late checkout or food and beverage vouchers.

Also, booking engines like Hotels.com accumulate points, leading to free nights and last-minute savings on premium hotels through their site or app. As long as you already favor one airline or hotel group already, why not see what kind of bonus benefits you can get?

5. Monitor flight prices

Monitor flight prices with Google Flights or other tracking sites. This will help you get the best bang for your buck for the type of flight you want. It may be cheaper to book one-way flights on different airlines. Though direct is best, sometimes you can save significantly if you choose an alternate route.

With airlines having more cancelation and flight change options, confirm what flexibility is available to you. When there is a free cancelation or airline credit, you can always switch when you find a better deal. Playing around with different options will save you money and get you the most desired flight for your itinerary.

6. Become an expert packer

Avoid baggage fees and the chance of lost luggage by learning how to pack efficiently. Plan out a few key pieces that can work to make more than one outfit. Packing cubes are helpful to organize everything you need and leave behind the extras you don't.

Limiting how much you travel lessens the inconvenience of tagging your bags or waiting at the carousel to pick them up. Every minute matters when making connections, and leaving your unnecessary baggage behind can help you save time, money, and headaches.

Being thoughtful about how you travel and what you spend money on can really add up. Try these tips and tally how much you save with each trip. Then multiply that by how many trips you take in a month, and you may be surprised how much you can save.