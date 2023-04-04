Google is confident in its ability to determine when flights are at their lowest price. Now, it's putting that conviction to the test by betting on the odds that prices won't go down.

In a blog post announcing a series of updates in preparation for summer travel, Google said the company is adding a pilot program called the "Google Price Guarantee." Google Flights users will see a "price guarantee badge" on select flights, and Google will monitor the fare and pay you the difference if the price drops before your departure.

Screenshot of Google's new price guarantee badge.

However, there are a variety of limitations to the update. For one, the pilot program is currently only applicable to flights within the U.S., and to those who book with a U.S. billing address and phone number. Also, the company is offering a max of $500 back per calendar year, and the deal does not apply if the price drop is less than $5. Additionally, you'll only get the money back through Google Pay, which must be set up within 90 days of departure of the chosen flight. Also, of course, the flights need to be booked directly through Google Flights.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Google for more information. Although the company's blog post said the pilot program launched Monday, we were unable to find any flights that displayed the badge.

Among the other updates announced are a "swipeable story format" to browse hotels as well as an easier way to explore tours and experiences with Google Maps that shows ticket prices directly on the listing.

Screenshot of Google Map's new browse feature for attractions, tours and experiences.