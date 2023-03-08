Save on Flights Forever with Dollar Flight Club and Score Entries to Win a $5,000 Travel Prize

Find inexpensive flights easily with this travel service while earning entries to win a $5K getaway.

By Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs know all too well how to work with various budgets. Since the high costs of flights don't seem to be dropping anytime soon, you can take proactive steps to make traveling more affordable.

Take advantage of the Spring Break is Calling $5K Travel Giveaway campaign to save on various Dollar Flight Club subscriptions and score five entries for a giveaway to win flights for two to anywhere you'd like to go with up to a $5,000 value. Snag a premium plus lifetime subscription for $49.99 or a premium lifetime subscription for $39.99 to Dollar Flight Club, now through March 31.

With over one million happy customers, Dollar Flight Club is a great way to save big on all kinds of flights — but their international flight deals are some of their strongest offerings. They hunt down the good deals for you, so all you have to do is provide your home airport. After that, the deals simply roll into your inbox.

Dollar Flight Club members and their families have saved up to $2,000 per trip, with deals ranging from $330 roundtrip fares to Madrid to $129 roundtrips to Hawaii. Both of these lifetime subscriptions offer serious savings, with premium plus including flight deals in business and premium economy, while premium provides only economy flight deals.

Get a Dollar Flight Club premium plus lifetime subscription for $49.99 or a premium lifetime subscription for $39.99, the lowest prices available on the web, now through March 31 at 11:59 pm Pacific. No coupon code is required, and during this campaign, you'll get five entries to win flights for two to anywhere you'd like to go with up to a $5,000 value with purchase.

