Family Businesses

Free Webinar: Secrets to Running a Successful Family Business

Free Webinar: Secrets to Running a Successful Family Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

If you thought managing all of your family members’ personalities was difficult at home, try doing the same when revenue is on the line.

Relationships are complicated enough. Throw in family dynamics and it’s not a surprise that many people avoid going into business with family members and friends. The good news is we have success stories to share with you from people who have successfully navigated the family business dynamics and have built businesses that excel. And we’re bringing them to you in a free, 60-minute webinar with NetSuite called Secrets to Running a Successful Family Business.

Moderated by Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein, participants in this webinar will go behind-the-scenes to get the true secrets of success when it comes to running a successful family business. She will be joined by the co-owner of one of the oldest continuously operated and family-run inns in the country, Geoffrey Paul of the Griswold Inn in Connecticut. His experiences will provide honest insights to help those running—or considering running—family businesses succeed.

Register Now

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

  • The Myths of Running a Family Business. What’s true, what’s not, and what’s surprising.
  • Activating Family Member Talent. Actionable strategies for unlocking the hidden potential in working with your relatives.
  • Unique Challenges in Family Businesses. While people are people, there are some unique challenges that come along with running a business when you’re keeping it in the family, especially when it comes to managing family and non-family employee relationships.
  • And much more.

The Secrets to Running a Successful Family Business webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 31 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

