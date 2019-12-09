What Inspires Me

Why This Founder Finds Inspiration in a Necklace

It reminds Evolved by Nature's Rebecca Lacouture of her mother -- and helps her to always do her best.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why This Founder Finds Inspiration in a Necklace
Image credit: Michelle Rafferty
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

My mom, Gail, died after a brief illness in 2005. I was a month away from finishing a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Tufts University. My dad created a personal gift for my sisters and me: necklaces engraved with our mom’s thumbprint on the front, and her birth date and the date she passed on the back. They would serve as a reminder that our mother is always with us.

Over the years, I’ve come to rely upon that necklace -- both personally and professionally.

Less than three years after my mom’s death, in 2008, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at just 27 years old. I underwent genetic tests to find out why this might happen to someone so young, but there were no links or answers. I wore my mom’s necklace every day through surgery, chemo, and eventually, recovery. On the most difficult days, I held it in my hand -- stacking my thumb on hers and envisioning holding her hand again. 

Related: 33 Inspiring Quotes About Achieving Your Dreams as an Entrepreneur

My diagnosis impacted my professional path and inspired me to cofound Evolved By Nature, a green chemistry company that helps brands create cleaner, better-performing products. I discovered that starting and growing a business isn’t easy. Through all the celebrations and challenges we have faced, I’ve always known my mom has been with me. And the necklace has served as a constant reminder.  

Through this journey, I’ve learned that it’s important for every entrepreneur to have something that encourages and inspires them. We need a source of support and a reminder of why we do what we do. This is now how I use my mom’s necklace. When I’m not wearing it, it hangs on the wall next to my bed. It’s one of the first things I see when I wake up, and pushes me to do what I think would make my mom proud -- in life and in business -- and to leave the world a better place.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

These Supplements Can Reduce Depression and Anxiety While Increasing Productivity

Leadership

How to Conduct Employee Performance Reviews That Reduce Stress

Innovation Now

10 Cyber Monday Deals for Everyone on Your Gift List, on Sale Early