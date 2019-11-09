Streamline Your Website and Convert More Traffic With This Tool

Apprised makes it easy to add ecommerce tools to your sites.

Your website is crucial to your business's success. But how do you know if it's pulling its weight? Whether you feel confident about the quality of your website or not, it can always get better, and Apprised is designed to make it work like a well-oiled machine.

This comprehensive suite was created with conversions in mind. Tools like conversion counter, live visitor count, and recent activity give you a real-time view of who is using your website and how they're interacting with it. Then, Apprised gives you the ability to create seamless landing pages, carts, coupons, and more widgets to streamline your website and make it more user-friendly.

You can surface reviews of your services and products, display recent sales and conversions to provide social proof, build an email list with pop-ups and other opt-in forms, add timers and other urgency tools to promotional materials, and much more. Apprised integrates easily with WordPress, Hubspot, Zapier, Shopify, and more website builders so regardless of how you built your site, you can upgrade it with Apprised.

Get the most out of your website. Apprised has three lifetime plans available now:

