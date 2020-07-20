Everything Coming to Disney+ in August

July 20, 2020 3 min read

Video-streaming services have plenty of binge-worthy options for adults; for the kids, your Disney+ account is probably getting a workout during the coronavirus quarantine. But this month, the marquee content will appeal to kids and adults alike. Continue your summertime musical theater kick with The Greatest Showman, have a Marvel marathon with the Ant-Man sequel, and follow Phineas and Ferb on their latest adventure.

The Greatest Showman (Aug. 14)

You've no doubt had songs from Hamilton stuck in your head since the musical's Disney+ debut, but The Greatest Showman has its share of show-tune earworms, too. The movie stars Hugh Jackman as the title character, aka P.T. Barnum, and tells the story behind the fabled Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Disney favorites Zac Efron and Zendaya also appear.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (Aug. 14)

For those looking to watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney+, Ant-Man and The Wasp makes its debut there mid-month. (Superhero fans can also check out the original X-Men movie on Aug. 7 and Fantastic Four on Aug. 28.)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Aug. 28)

Phineas and Ferb are back in this animated adventure that follows the stepbrothers as they travel to a far-away galaxy to rescue older sister Candace after an alien abduction. The question is, will she actually want to return?

Beauty and the Beast (Aug. 21)

Live-action remakes of classic Disney movies have been all the rage in the past few years, and 2017's offering was Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson as Belle. It arrives on Aug. 21, but until then, you can check out the animated original from 1991.

Alice Through The Looking Glass (Aug. 28)

Speaking of live-action, this trippy sequel 2010's Alice in Wonderland stars Mia Wasikowska as Alice, who returns to Wonderland and its many bizarre inhabitants—played by Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more.

Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2020

Friday, August 7

Howard (Disney Original)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Friday, August 14

The One and Only Ivan (Disney+ Original)

Magic Camp (Disney+ Original)

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

Weird But True (S3)

Friday, Aug. 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Friday Aug. 28

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+ Original)

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four