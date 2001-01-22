Rubio's Announces Second Franchise Relationship

<b></b>

January 22, 2001 1 min read

Carlsbad, California-Rubio's Restaurants Inc. announced it has entered into an area agreement with Jim Pardini to develop six Rubio's Baja Grill restaurants in the Fresno and Bakersfield markets over the next three years.

"We are very pleased to have on board a quality individual to develop the Fresno and Bakersfield markets," said John Ramsay, Rubio's vice president of franchising. Pardini is a multiunit Tony Roma's franchisee, owns a San Joaquin Valley catering company and previously served as president of the California Restaurant Association.

"We welcome the enthusiasm that Jim Pardini and his group has for Rubio's Baja Grill," said Ralph Rubio, company president and CEO. "We feel that granting area development agreements in new markets to proven, multiunit operators of other restaurant concepts will further our goal to be a national leader in our segment." -Business Wire